Judge who gave 23 death sentences in 6 months transferred to family court in UP

A judge who awarded 23 death sentences in six months has been transferred to a family court in Muzaffarnagar following an order issued by the Allahabad High Court, officials said on Sunday.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar, who was presiding over a fast-track court, has been appointed Additional Principal Judge of the family court.

According to the High Court’s order, Shiv Kumari will succeed Diwakar as the Additional District and Sessions Judge of the fast-track court.

Between April and September this year, Diwakar awarded 23 death sentences in 11 cases.