‘Ramhit Yadav’ becomes ‘Ram hit Yadav’: UP Chief Electoral Officer says computers, software not casteist

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Navdeep Rinwa on Monday rejected allegations of caste bias over an erroneous entry in the voters’ list, saying computers and software are not casteist.

The controversy erupted after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh questioned Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over a voter slip in which the name ‘Ramhit Yadav’ appeared as ‘Ram ne Yadav ko Maara’ (Ram ‘hit’ Yadav).

In a post on X, Singh asked why the software appeared to have singled out a Yadav and whether the error reflected caste bias or a political agenda.

Responding to the allegation, Rinwa cited another unusual entry in the voter list prepared for the recently held Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council elections.

“An unusual name, ‘Ram ne Sharma ko Maara’, is also present in the voter list of the recent legislative council elections. Computers/software are not casteist,” he said.

He added sarcastically: “Thank God that Ram did not hit a minority. Otherwise, besides being accused of casteism, we would have also faced allegations of communalism.”