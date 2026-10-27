UP CEO office apologizes for social media post on MLC electoral roll error

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer’s (CEO) office, on Tuesday, tendered an apology for the tone of its social media post responding to the criticism by AAP leader Sanjay Singh over the errors in the Legislative Council electoral roll, saying its language was inappropriate for an official account.

It may be recalled that a controversy was erupted after AAP leader Sanjay Singh raised questions over bizarre voter names, such as "Ram ne Yadav ko maara (Ram beat Yadav)", appearing in the electoral roll for the MLC polls in UP. the UP CEO office later clarified it calling it a translation error involving the name "Ramhit Yadav".

AAP RS MP Sanjay Singh also raised the issue on social media, questioning the entry and drawing attention to the apparent error. He had even alleged that a particular caste was chosen to be victimised.

In a post on X in Hindi, Singh had asked, "Gyanesh Kumar ji, why did Ram hit only a Yadav? Why did Ram not hit any Singh, Pathak, Asthana, Sharma, Rai or Bisht? Is your computer casteist? Are you running the agenda of any political party?".

In a post on X on Tuesday, the UP CEO office said that the language, tone and sharp nature of the comments in the earlier post were not in consonance with the communication expected from an official handle. The genuine anger expressed in the comments on the post was duly noted. “We sincerely apologise to those who were surprised and upset by this. From now on, our communication will be dignified and formal.”