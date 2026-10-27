Uttra Pradesh Cabinet clears cow purchase subsidy, free chicks and cashless healthcare

LUCKNOW: With the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections approaching, the Yogi Adityanath government has approved a subsidy of up to 50% for purchasing cows from other states, along with the free distribution of 100 chicks to poor families to encourage poultry farming.

At a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday, the government also approved changes to voter eligibility for panchayat elections, inland water transport rules, cashless medical treatment for non-teaching employees and investment proposals worth over Rs 1,700 crore.

Under the cow purchase scheme, the subsidy will be limited to two cows. For a cow costing Rs 50,000, the government will provide Rs 25,000. Animal Husbandry Minister Dharampal Singh said poor families would receive 100 chicks each free of cost to promote poultry farming.

The Cabinet also approved the launch of the State Livestock Mission to increase milk production, improve cattle breeds and raise livestock farmers’ incomes. The government will pay 85% of the insurance premium for cows, with farmers contributing the remaining 15%.

The Cabinet approved an amendment to the relevant Act to specify voter eligibility in panchayat elections. A person aged 18 or above who has ordinarily resided in a village for at least six months will be eligible for inclusion in the panchayat electoral roll. The Act did not previously clearly specify the eligibility criteria.