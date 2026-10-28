Rs 35 crore allegedly misappropriated from PNB branch in Greater Noida, five employees suspended

LUCKNOW: A case of alleged misappropriation of nearly Rs 35 crore from various accounts at a Punjab National Bank (PNB) branch in Aichhar village of Greater Noida has come to light, with customers finding zero balances in their savings and fixed deposit (FD) accounts.

According to sources, customers who had Rs 3 lakh to Rs 4 lakh in their savings accounts are now left with just Rs 16,000. Money has also gone missing from the accounts of people who received Rs 1 crore and Rs 29,000 as government compensation. Around 18 people who visited the bank with similar complaints have approached the police.

Following the customers’ complaints, an FIR has been registered at Beta-2 police station. Moreover, after the matter came to light, authorities at PNB’s regional office in Sector 1, Noida, suspended five employees, including the bank manager.

New staff have been appointed in their place. Bank officials have assured customers that their money will be credited back to their accounts by Thursday.

However, it is still unclear whether the money was stolen from the bank, went missing due to an error, or was siphoned off through a digital heist. The bank has not issued any official statement on the matter so far.

Informed sources said an investigation was underway into alleged negligence and irregularities by bank employees. The anti-corruption team is also probing the case.

The case came to light when a person named Vineet Bhati, a transporter living in Aichhar village, visited the PNB branch in Sector Pi-1 on Tuesday. He runs a firm called Jai Shiv Transport and holds a current account with the bank.

Sources said Bhati approached bank employees to invest in mutual funds. On the branch manager’s instructions, he signed a cheque and the relevant brochures. However, instead of transferring the investment amount to his savings account, the money was sent to another account. Although the account was reportedly in Vineet Bhati’s name, it did not actually belong to him.

On Tuesday, he submitted a complaint at Beta-2 police station, demanding an investigation and asking the bank to return his Rs 25 lakh.