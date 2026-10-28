UP MLC polls: Akhilesh claims SP victory withheld in Varanasi, alleges pressure on officials

"Voting being stopped or slowed down in Varanasi is part of a conspiracy, and everyone understands it. But the BJP will not succeed," he wrote in a post at 9.35 pm, adding that the result of the SP candidate's victory was ready but the certificate had not been issued.

Yadav's references to "Delhi-Lucknow" alluded to the BJP's central leadership and the Uttar Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, amid his recurring allegations of discord between the two.

"The Varanasi administration is caught between the two millstones of the fight between Delhi and Lucknow," Yadav alleged in a subsequent post. He urged officials to stand with democracy and warned that even a minor lapse could prove costly.

At 9.56 pm, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said a recount would not help the administration, claiming that SP workers and supporters were keeping vigil. He said party workers and leaders, along with young people and "supporters of democracy", were heading to the counting centre from nearby cities with food and water.

He appealed to party workers, whom he called "PDA sentinels", to remain vigilant, reiterating: "There is no rest until victory is certified."