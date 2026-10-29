Brij Bhushan Singh named in Uttar Pradesh BJP's top body as party revamps state executive

LUCKNOW: In a significant organisational reshuffle ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, the BJP has inducted former Kaiserganj MP and ex-WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh into its newly constituted state executive committee, marking his return to the party's core decision-making structure.



The revamped state executive, announced by UP BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary, will meet in Lucknow on Friday in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to chart the party's strategy for the 2027 polls. The inclusion of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is being viewed as politically significant as it comes nearly three months after his acquittal in a sexual harassment case filed by women wrestlers. According to party sources, this is the first time the six-time MP has been included in the BJP's state executive committee.



The move signals the rehabilitation of the influential eastern UP leader within the party organisation. Despite a political career spanning more than four decades and six terms in Parliament, Singh had never held a position previously either in the BJP's national leadership structure or the state executive, party leaders said.