UP tightens job verification rules, bars candidates linked to 'violent regime-change groups'

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh government has tightened character verification norms for candidates selected through direct recruitment, making individuals associated with organisations seeking to change the existing social or political system through violent means ineligible for government jobs.
The revised guidelines, issued by Principal Secretary (Appointment and Personnel) M Devaraj on Wednesday, apply to government departments, public sector corporations, boards and urban and rural local bodies. The order comes amid a political row over calls for “regime change” during protests and has drawn criticism from the opposition Samajwadi Party and Congress, while the BJP has defended the move.
Under the new norms, candidates found to be members of organisations whose stated objective is to bring about a change in the existing system through violent means will be considered ineligible for state employment. The government has clarified, however, that political ideology alone cannot be grounds for disqualification.
The guidelines also provide that if a candidate has participated in violent activities or activities aimed at changing the existing system within the three years preceding the verification date, after attaining the age of 21, it may be presumed that the person continues to be actively involved. Authorities may consider documented evidence of a genuine positive change in the candidate’s conduct and mindset during this period.
The government has further clarified that the mere registration of a first information report (FIR) or a pending police investigation will not automatically disqualify an applicant. Candidates who have secured an acquittal, resolved cases through lawful compromises or whose cases fall under the Juvenile Justice Act will not face automatic rejection.
The revised guidelines also provide for the permanent exclusion of candidates implicated in serious offences, including murder, dacoity, rape, outraging the modesty of women, corruption, acts of terror, recruitment examination paper leaks and organised examination fraud involving “solver gangs."
To avoid delays in recruitment, appointment letters will not be withheld solely because a candidate’s character verification is pending. Appointing authorities may issue provisional appointment letters based on a self-declaration and prescribed undertakings submitted by the candidate. If any information is subsequently found to be false, the appointment will be cancelled and criminal proceedings initiated.
The guidelines require district police and Local Intelligence Units (LIUs) to submit character verification reports within 30 days of receiving a request. The state Home Department will directly monitor compliance with the deadline.
To prevent harassment, police and intelligence officials have been instructed not to visit candidates’ homes for questioning. Candidates will also not be required to appear physically at police stations for verification. If an adverse report is submitted, the district magistrate must give the candidate an opportunity to present their case, either in person or online, before forwarding a final adverse recommendation.
Existing state government employees will not be required to undergo fresh character verification, although their previous parent departments may be asked to provide relevant service records.
The revised norms have triggered a political debate over whether the government’s criteria could be used to target peaceful dissent.
Samajwadi Party spokesperson Ashutosh Verma criticised the guidelines, questioning the government’s interpretation of “regime change”. He said a change in government was not the same as a change in the system and maintained that his party supported a transfer of power through democratic means, particularly elections.
Congress spokesperson Surendra Rajpoot also criticised the BJP, arguing that peaceful protests and sit-ins by young people should not be treated as violent activities. He said demonstrations against examination paper leaks did not amount to violence and warned that the government’s approach would provoke a strong response from young people in Uttar Pradesh and elsewhere in the country.
Defending the government’s position, BJP MP Ram Pratap Singh said those spreading anarchy should be treated accordingly.
(With additional inputs from PTI)