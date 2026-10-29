UP tightens job verification rules, bars candidates linked to 'violent regime-change groups'

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh government has tightened character verification norms for candidates selected through direct recruitment, making individuals associated with organisations seeking to change the existing social or political system through violent means ineligible for government jobs.

The revised guidelines, issued by Principal Secretary (Appointment and Personnel) M Devaraj on Wednesday, apply to government departments, public sector corporations, boards and urban and rural local bodies. The order comes amid a political row over calls for “regime change” during protests and has drawn criticism from the opposition Samajwadi Party and Congress, while the BJP has defended the move.

Under the new norms, candidates found to be members of organisations whose stated objective is to bring about a change in the existing system through violent means will be considered ineligible for state employment. The government has clarified, however, that political ideology alone cannot be grounds for disqualification.

The guidelines also provide that if a candidate has participated in violent activities or activities aimed at changing the existing system within the three years preceding the verification date, after attaining the age of 21, it may be presumed that the person continues to be actively involved. Authorities may consider documented evidence of a genuine positive change in the candidate’s conduct and mindset during this period.