BJP will bring UCC in Uttar Pradesh if voted to power again: Amit Shah

LUCKNOW: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday announced that the BJP would implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Uttar Pradesh if voted back to power in next year’s Assembly elections, while predicting that the Samajwadi Party would remain out of power in the state for the next 30 years.

Addressing the BJP’s state working committee meeting in Lucknow, Shah said the people of Uttar Pradesh would not forgive the Samajwadi Party, including its future generations, and expressed confidence that the BJP would return to power.

“Akhilesh Babu, mark my words, your party will not form the government in Uttar Pradesh for the next 30 years. The people will not forgive even your third generation,” Shah said.

“This time, when the government comes to power, UCC will be implemented in Uttar Pradesh. UCC has already been implemented in many states,” he added.

Madhya Pradesh recently became the fourth state after Uttarakhand, Gujarat and Assam to pass a law on the Uniform Civil Code.

The daylong meeting was inaugurated by Shah at the Dr Ram Manohar Lohia National Law University auditorium. It was chaired by BJP state president and Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, BJP state in-charge Vinod Tawde and national general secretary Smriti Irani were among those present.