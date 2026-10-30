'Ignore him': Akhilesh Yadav denies Swami Prasad Maurya place in INDIA bloc

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav denied that Swami Prasad Maurya was a part of his alliance. While interacting with media persons here on Friday, the SP chief lost temper when asked whether Maurya would join the INDIA alliance.

He angrily said that Maurya could not be included in the party's seat-sharing arrangement. "Avoid him. Ignore him. Keep quiet," he said. Making a major announcement on women's reservation for the 2027 elections, Akhilesh claimed that his party would give tickets to women more than the BJP would give.

Commenting on the MLC election, he said the results had shown the mirror to the BJP. "Those who were making a big show have fallen flat on their faces," he said. He added that although the figures showed only 5 MLC seats, the BJP had lost in 50 districts.

"The message has reached the public that BJP leaders are dishonest. SP candidates have won on the strength of the people. They have won six seats through deception. Had they not resorted to such tactics, they might not even have won this many seats, he said.

It may be recalled that former minister and Apni Janta Party president Swami Prasad Maurya met Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on October 3, this year announcing that he was joining the INDIA alliance.

He said discussions on the number of seats his party would contest would take place later. "We want Rahul Gandhi to become the country's next Prime Minister," he said.