UPSC aspirant from Uttar Pradesh held for hoax bomb threat

NEW DELHI: A 23-year-old UPSC aspirant was arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur for allegedly making a hoax threat call claiming that a Pakistan-based organisation was planning bomb blasts in Delhi and had selected his former roommate to carry out the attacks. The accused later turned out to have made the call as a prank on his former roommates.

The accused, identified as Suraj, a resident of Auraiya in Uttar Pradesh, was traced and apprehended.

The complainant, Suman Kumar, a native of Bihar and a resident of Indra Vikas Colony, Mukherjee Nagar, is a civil services aspirant, told Mukherjee Nagar police that his roommate, Rohit Kumar, had received a call from an unknown landline number.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Akanksha Yadav said during the investigation, police traced the landline number used to make the threatening call to Kanpur. A police team went to the city and, in coordination with the local police, raided the identified location.

Investigators found that Suraj was also a UPSC aspirant and had previously lived in the same accommodation with Suman and Rohit, the DCP said.

To prank his former roommate, the accused allegedly used a landline phone installed at a relative's house in Kanpur and deliberately modulated his voice to create the impression that the caller was associated with an organisation operating from Pakistan.