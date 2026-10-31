Allahabad HC suspends Bijnor DM’s order on management of traditional fair

LUCKNOW: The Allahabad High Court has suspended an order passed by the Bijnor District Magistrate (DM) on the management of the traditional annual ‘Jaahar Diwan’ (Goga Navami) fair, observing that district magistrates cannot act as ‘plenipotentiaries’ and exercise powers that fall within the jurisdiction of other authorities or courts.

The court said the DM’s order was prima facie without jurisdiction and amounted to an apparent usurpation of jurisdiction. It noted that the order, though framed as an interim arrangement, involved a sweeping exercise of powers similar to those of a civil court framing a scheme for the management of a trust.

A division bench of Justices JJ Munir and Vivek Saran also permitted the petitioners to organise the fair in Pheona village, Bijnor, subject to obtaining the necessary permissions from the authorities.

“We have, time and again, cautioned DMs not to exercise powers as if they are plenipotentiaries in the district, who can pass any kind of order, the jurisdiction whereof may lie with another district-level officer or a judge,” the bench said.