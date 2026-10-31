Amit Shah, Yogi put up united show of strength in UP

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the high-stakes 2027 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday projected an image of bonhomie and mutual trust during the former’s visit to Lucknow to attend the BJP’s state executive committee meeting.

From Yogi receiving Shah at the airport to their warm exchanges on the dais, the leaders displayed cordial rapport, conveying a message of confidence and solidarity, at a time when speculation has been rife about differences between them.

At the airport, Shah, after disembarking, walked towards Yogi with a smile as the chief minister welcomed him with a shawl and a bouquet of flowers, before other leaders joined in.

Shah was seen engaging warmly with Yogi, who reciprocated in equal measure. Several party leaders and observers at the meeting viewed the display of camaraderie as a key political signal, reinforcing the impression of unity at the party’s highest level in Uttar Pradesh.

“It is an auspicious sign for the BJP. People in the audience also hailed it, saying ‘Modi kahin na jayga’ (Modi will not go anywhere), in a sarcastic counter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s controversial remark about Modi’s father at a rally in Patna, which triggered a sharp backlash from the BJP,” several party leaders who witnessed the interaction said.