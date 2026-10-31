UP ATS arrests three and detains juvenile in Lucknow for Pakistan-backed terror plot

LUCKNOW: The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Uttar Pradesh police arrested three youths and detained a juvenile in Lucknow for allegedly hatching a conspiracy to kill a member of the Army or police force or attack a police establishment while recording a video of the incident, on the instructions of their Pakistan-based handler.

The motive of their handler, linked to the banned Shahzad Bhatti network, was to create fear among people, said the ATS sources.

The accused, held on Friday, were identified as Gagandeep Singh (26) and Rajat Kumar (19) of Amritsar and Krish (21), of neighbouring Gurdaspur district, said the ATS sources.

The juvenile, 17, is also from Punjab, said the ATS authorities.

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Amitabh Yash said the ATS would seek police custody of the accused for further questioning and identify their other associates and the network supplying them weapons and financial help. Moreover, the ATS sleuths also recovered a foreign-made pistol and 20 cartridges from their possession.

In a statement released to media, the ATS claimed to have received intelligence inputs that some youths from Punjab with alleged links to the Shahzad Bhatti network were planning to kill an Armyman or a policeman or attack a police establishment in India.