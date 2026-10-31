UP STF arrests wildlife smuggler and seize seven falcons worth Rs 14 crore in Lucknow

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) arrested a Mumbai-based wildlife smuggler in state capital Lucknow and seized seven rare falcons, with an estimated international market value of approximately Rs 14 crore, in a major crackdown on an interstate wildlife trafficking syndicate.

The accused, identified as Firoz Musarrat Khan, a resident of Byculla in Mumbai, Maharashtra, was arrested from a house in Iradat Nagar under the Madiaon police station area of Lucknow.

Additional SP, STF, Avanishwar Srivastava, said that the accused was part of an inter-state network involved in procuring and trafficking rare and protected birds and wildlife.

Acting on a specific tip off that a Mumbai-based smuggler was arriving in Lucknow with prohibited wildlife species, the STF shared the information with the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB), Lucknow, and jointly coordinated the operation. The suspect was, subsequently, intercepted and arrested, with seven falcons recovered from his possession.

"During questioning, Khan allegedly stated that he was part of a trafficking syndicate involved in procuring protected and prohibited bird species from different parts of Uttar Pradesh." said ASP Srivastava.