Class 8 girl dies 10 days after alleged beating by teacher in UP

A 13-year-old girl died at a private hospital in Farrukhabad, Uttar Pradesh, 10 days after she was allegedly beaten by a teacher, police said on Tuesday.
Kshama, a Class 8 student at Composite School in Sahuwapur, under the Bharkhani development block, died at the hospital on Sunday evening while undergoing treatment.
Police had earlier registered a case against school headmaster Akshay Singh Yadav, class teacher Rajendra Gangwar and a classmate following a complaint by Kshama’s father.
According to the complaint, Kshama had gone to school for an examination on August 20 when she got into an argument with the classmate. She reportedly approached a teacher with the complaint, but the teacher allegedly beat her instead, causing injuries, police said.
“An FIR has been registered on the complaint of Kshama’s father against the headmaster, class teacher and the teenage girl under sections relating to culpable homicide not amounting to murder,” Additional Superintendent of Police (Hardoi) Subodh Gautam said.
Basic Education Officer Prabhat Mishra said the department had also received a video purportedly showing the teacher beating Kshama.
“It was found that the teacher had beaten the student on August 20. The headmaster and class teacher have both been suspended, and departmental action is underway,” Mishra said.
(With inputs from PTI)