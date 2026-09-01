Class 8 girl dies 10 days after alleged beating by teacher in UP

A 13-year-old girl died at a private hospital in Farrukhabad, Uttar Pradesh, 10 days after she was allegedly beaten by a teacher, police said on Tuesday.

Kshama, a Class 8 student at Composite School in Sahuwapur, under the Bharkhani development block, died at the hospital on Sunday evening while undergoing treatment.

Police had earlier registered a case against school headmaster Akshay Singh Yadav, class teacher Rajendra Gangwar and a classmate following a complaint by Kshama’s father.