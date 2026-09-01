Ram Janmabhoomi Trust shortlists three candidates for first full-time CEO

LUCKNOW/AYODHYA: The three-member search committee appointed by the board of the Shree Ramjanmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Nyas has shortlisted three candidates for the post of the Trust’s first full-time Chief Executive Officer (CEO), sources said.

The recommendations are expected to be discussed at the Trust’s crucial meeting on September 2, when members will deliberate on the candidates and decide the next course of action.

Retired bureaucrats are among the frontrunners, though the identities of the shortlisted candidates have not been disclosed. The search committee submitted its final report on Tuesday after completing an extensive selection process to identify a candidate to oversee the temple affairs.

Besides recommending a panel of three candidates for final consideration, the committee is also learnt to have prepared a reserve list of three additional candidates who could be approached if any of the primary contenders decline the offer or withdraw during the appointment process.

Trust members are expected to review the shortlisted candidates’ profiles, discuss the committee’s recommendations and decide whether to initiate discussions with one or more candidates. While a final choice may emerge soon, negotiations on compensation and other terms of appointment are likely to precede any formal announcement.

The appointment assumes significance as the Trust seeks to strengthen its administrative structure following the donation embezzlement controversy that brought its financial management under scrutiny. Eight accused have been arrested in the case, while three office-bearers, including former general secretary Champat Rai, subsequently stepped down.

According to sources, the panel was drawn up after a comprehensive assessment of 5,585 applications.

“Based on its comprehensive evaluation, the Search Committee has recommended a panel of three highly-qualified professionals to the Ram Janmabhoomi Trust. These candidates represent the highest calibre of institutional leadership, management expertise, integrity and vision required to serve as CEO of an institution of national and international significance,” said a trust member.