The mahila factor: Why women could become UP’s most fought-over vote bank in 2027

A seven-crore-plus electoral constituency

The numbers explain why.

According to Election Commission data, Uttar Pradesh had around 7.21 crore female electors out of 15.44 crore total electors in the 2024 Lok Sabha election. Women therefore accounted for nearly 47% of the state’s electorate.

Their participation is also significant.

In the 2022 Assembly election, female turnout was 62.24%, compared with 59.56% among men. In the 2024 Lok Sabha election, female turnout stood at 57.22%, marginally higher than the male turnout of 56.46%.

For political parties, this creates a constituency that is both large and increasingly electorally engaged.

“The woman voter is becoming electorally consequential,” Pandey said. “The next question is whether parties can convert that participation into durable political support.”

That, however, depends heavily on delivery.

Welfare announcements do not automatically translate into votes. Women must receive the benefit, be able to access it and, importantly, associate it with the government that delivered it.

“The BJP’s advantage is its existing delivery network,” Pandey said. “But benefits must be visible, accessible and consistently associated with the government.”

BJP versus SP: competing for the same voter

The emerging contest is therefore not simply about who promises more. It is about who can create the stronger political connection with women.

The BJP has an established record of targeting women through welfare and service-delivery programmes, while its latest mobility initiative for elderly women and proposed cash-benefit scheme add further layers to that outreach.

The SP, on the other hand, is seeking to make direct financial assistance a central part of its women-centric pitch.

“Direct transfers can create a personal relationship between beneficiaries and the government,” Pandey said. “But the promise will ultimately be judged on credibility, funding and implementation.”

This could make welfare promises an increasingly important part of the 2027 campaign, particularly among women who directly experience the benefits.

Can the ‘Mahila’ factor cut across caste?

There is an obvious caveat: women are not a single voting bloc.

A woman will continue to vote as a Yadav, Kurmi, Maurya, Nishad, Dalit, Brahmin or Muslim. Caste, community, family background and local political loyalties will continue to shape electoral choices.

But the growing focus on women raises another question: can gender and welfare create preferences that cut across these traditional identities?

A woman from a BJP-leaning OBC family may respond differently to welfare, safety or mobility issues than the male voter in the same household. Similarly, an SP-leaning Yadav household cannot necessarily be assumed to translate into an identical vote among every female member.

“Women’s voting behaviour will remain linked to caste and community, but welfare and governance can create cross-cutting preferences,” Pandey said.

That distinction could become crucial in a close election.

The Mahila factor does not have to replace caste to become politically powerful. Even a small movement among women within several caste groups could alter margins across dozens of constituencies.

And that is perhaps why political parties are increasingly looking at the woman voter not simply as another demographic category, but as a constituency worth courting separately.

The new electoral calculation

For decades, UP’s electoral arithmetic has largely been framed around caste coalitions: which community is aligned with which party, and whether those combinations are large enough to produce a winning majority.

The 2027 election could add another layer to that calculation.

The question may increasingly be not just which caste is voting for whom, but what are the women within those castes voting for?

The answer could depend on a mix of welfare, household finances, safety, education, employment, mobility and the credibility of political promises.

“The Mahila factor will not erase caste politics, but it can alter margins within caste coalitions,” Pandey said. “Even a modest shift among women can determine outcomes across many constituencies.”

With more than seven crore women already on the electoral rolls, political parties have little choice but to pay attention.

The “M” in the 2027 election may therefore stand for more than Mahila. It could stand for a new electoral calculation — one in which women become the most fiercely fought-over vote bank in Uttar Pradesh.