Retired Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra named first full-time CEO of Ayodhya Ram temple Trust

LUCKNOW: Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Nyas (temple trust), on Wednesday, named former Air Marshal Jitendra Mishra as the first Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the temple trust to oversee the administration and other affairs of the Shree Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Air Marshal Mishra led the Western Air Command during Operation Sindoor last year. He is a native of Deoria district in eastern UP.

The temple trust made the announcement of the appointment of Air Marshal Mishra at its third meeting after the case of Ram temple donation theft surfaced in June this year.

The trust also announced three new trustees, including a woman for the first time.

The three new trustees include Delhi-based Mahesh Bhagchandka, Ayodhya advocate Madan Mohan Pandey and Nirmala Yadav of Shikohabad, who is associated with the RSS.

Notably, eight persons have been named as accused in the donation theft case and have been lingering in jail since then. Moreover, three senior trustees, including temple trust general secretary Champat Rai, trust member Anil Mishra and Gopal Rao, have stepped down from their posts in connection with the embezzlement row.

According to search committee member Suresh Haware, Air Marshal Jitendra Mishra, who played a significant role during Operation Sindoor against Pakistan, brought discipline and management to the Ram temple.

Haware hoped that Air Marshal Mishra would restore the faith and trust of Ram bhakts, which got a dent after the donation theft controversy.

Besides Haware, a retired nuclear scientist and former chief of Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust in Shirdi, the other two members of the three-member selection panel are retired Supreme Court judge Justice Pramod Kohli and retired Lieutenant General Vishnukant Chaturvedi.

As per sources, among the other three newly appointed trustees, Mahesh Bhagchandka is the chairman of M2K Foundation and a trustee of the Ashok Singhal Foundation. He has also authored a book on the late VHP international president, to whom he is related.