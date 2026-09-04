Man sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for kidnapping, raping minor in Uttar Pradesh

MAINPURI: A court in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri has sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for kidnapping and raping a 16-year-old girl in 2020.

The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 60,000 on the convict.

Public Prosecutor Shailendri Rajput on Friday told PTI that on July 1, 2020, Balram of a village in Barnahal police station area had abducted and raped the girl.

When the minor did not return home, her father lodged an FIR at Ghiror police station against Balram.

Police, during an investigation, recovered the girl from Balram. She later told police that the man had raped her.

The girl's medical examination, was confirmed sexual assault.

On Thursday, ADJ (POCSO) Jahendra Pal Singh held Balram guilty, and sentenced him to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment.