BJP’s Vinod Tawde takes aim at Akhilesh Yadav’s PDA strategy on first UP visit as state in-charge

LUCKNOW: BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde arrived in Lucknow on Saturday for his first visit to Uttar Pradesh after being appointed the party’s state in-charge, and immediately trained his guns on Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, taking a swipe at the opposition’s much-publicised “PDA” formula.

Tawde said the BJP would counter the Samajwadi Party’s PDA politics, giving the acronym a new, mocking interpretation — “Paraya Dhan Apna” — and alleging that the SP’s politics involved appropriating what belonged to others.

“PDA and SP mean ‘Paraya Dhan Apna’. NDA will never let this happen,” Tawde said while speaking to reporters after reaching Lucknow. He added that slogans built around the SP’s PDA formulation would be countered by the BJP.

The remark is significant as the BJP begins preparations for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, where Akhilesh Yadav’s PDA — broadly referring to Pichhda, Dalit and Alpsankhyak — has emerged as a central plank of the SP’s electoral strategy.

Tawde’s first UP visit as state in-charge

Tawde was appointed the BJP’s Uttar Pradesh in-charge in August, replacing the earlier arrangement as the party begins intensifying its organisational preparations for the 2027 polls. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had congratulated Tawde following his appointment.

His arrival in Lucknow marks the beginning of a politically important assignment in a state that remains crucial to the BJP’s national electoral calculations.

Unlike the elaborate receptions usually organised for senior BJP leaders, Tawde had reportedly asked party workers not to put up large hoardings or organise a grand welcome. His message was to keep the visit focused on organisational work and election preparations.

Senior BJP leaders, including Uttar Pradesh BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary and other state office-bearers, welcomed him at the airport.