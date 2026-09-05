Saharanpur mosque demolition: Owaisi asks if constitutional right to religious freedom applies to Muslims

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday condemned the demolition of a mosque inside the Saharanpur district collectorate premises in Uttar Pradesh and questioned whether the constitutional guarantee of freedom of religion applied to Muslims.

The mosque was demolished early Saturday after officials described it as an illegally constructed structure, according to a PTI report.

Owaisi alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP, the RSS and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were opposed to mosques.

Claiming that the mosque had been functioning since 1911 or earlier, Owaisi said it was built on land privately donated by a Muslim individual for the purpose and had remained operational until September 2026.

He said the district magistrate had issued an order around one-and-a-half months ago stating that the structure was not a mosque and directing its removal.

The matter was taken to court, but the lower court did not grant a stay, Owaisi said.