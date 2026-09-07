12 killed, over a dozen injured as pickup vehicle overturns after hitting divider in UP’s Baghpat

Twelve people were killed and over a dozen others were injured on Monday when a pickup vehicle with passengers from Rajasthan to Budaun overturned after hitting a road divider in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district, police said.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Teerath Lal told PTI that 12 people have been confirmed dead in the accident so far.

He added that efforts were underway to establish the identities of the deceased.

The accident occurred around 12.30 am in the Khekra police station area when the vehicle overturned, police said.

Four Police Response Vehicles (PRVs) of Dial 112, ambulance services and personnel from the Khekra police station rushed to the scene after receiving information that a vehicle carrying 32 people had overturned and launched rescue and relief operations, Superintendent of Police Suraj Rai said.