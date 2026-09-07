Six killed, over two dozen injured as passenger vehicle overturns in UP’s Baghpat

Six people were killed and more than two dozen others injured after a passenger vehicle travelling from Rajasthan to Budaun overturned after hitting a road divider in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat district, police said.

The accident took place at around 12.30 am in the Khekra police station area, when the vehicle overturned, according to police.

Four Police Response Vehicles (PRVs) under Dial 112, along with ambulance services and personnel from Khekra police station, rushed to the spot after receiving information that a vehicle carrying 32 passengers had overturned. Rescue and relief operations were subsequently launched, Superintendent of Police Suraj Rai said.

The injured were taken to Community Health Centres in Khekra and Baghpat, as well as the district hospital in Baghpat. Those with serious injuries were referred to higher medical centres for specialised treatment, police said.