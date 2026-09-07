Yogi government to set up mental health support cells in all universities, colleges

Emphasising the holistic development of students, rather than limiting higher education to degrees and employment alone, the proposed policy aims to create an academic environment where students facing academic pressure, examination anxiety, career-related stress or emotional difficulties can receive appropriate support in a timely manner.

According to an official spokesman, under the policy, a coordinated mental health support system will be developed at the state, district and institutional levels. This will help provide students with access to counselling and specialist services according to their needs.

Under the proposed framework, the Director of Higher Education will be designated as the nodal and implementing authority at the state level. A steering committee chaired by the Principal Secretary, Higher Education, will oversee policy implementation, budget allocation and regular reviews.

At the district level, a committee will be constituted under the chairmanship of the District Magistrate. This committee will coordinate with universities and colleges in the district and ensure effective monitoring and implementation of activities related to mental health and well-being.

Teachers, non-teaching staff and student representatives will also be trained to identify students' mental health concerns at an early stage.

The training will include understanding the signs of stress, emotional distress and other mental health-related issues, as well as providing assistance to students in need.

Trained teachers will also conduct small-group interaction programmes with students on mental health, stress management and life skills.

A helpline and referral mechanism will be developed to provide immediate assistance in cases of severe stress or emergencies. Throughout the process, the privacy and dignity of students will be accorded the highest priority.

The proposed policy aims to connect mental health with the overall development of students rather than limiting it solely to counselling. To achieve this, awareness campaigns, workshops, sports activities, cultural programmes and career counselling will be promoted in higher education institutions.

Positive mental health messages and awareness material will also be disseminated to students through social media. The objective is to promote positive thinking, self-confidence and a healthy lifestyle among students.

For effective implementation and regular monitoring of the policy, an integrated portal and dashboard will be developed within the Higher Education Department. This system will enable monitoring of mental health activities, support mechanisms and overall progress across institutions.

The initiative by the Yogi government is expected to establish an institutional framework in the state's universities and colleges that prioritises students' mental and emotional needs alongside their academic pursuits. The government aims to make higher education more student-centric, sensitive, safe and inclusive.