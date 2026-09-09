Petition in Allahabad HC challenges orders for demolition of Saharanpur mosque

LUCKNOW: The demolition of a mosque situated on the premises of the Saharanpur Collectorate reached the Allahabad High Court on Wednesday after a writ petition was filed challenging the demolition orders.

The petition, filed by advocate Mohammed Tanveer Ahmad under Article 227 of the Constitution, challenges the demolition order passed by the Saharanpur City Magistrate on July 16, 2026, as well as the September 2, 2026 order of the district judge upholding it.

The State government, through the Saharanpur District Magistrate, and the mosque’s maulvi and manager, Abdul Hamid, have been made parties to the case.

The petition contends that both the City Magistrate and the district judge passed the demolition orders without jurisdiction or legal authority.

Notably, the City Magistrate, exercising powers under the Uttar Pradesh Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act, 1972, had on July 16 ordered the demolition of the mosque, which was built on a 315-square-metre plot within the Collectorate premises. The order also imposed a penalty of Rs 6.41 crore on the mosque's management.

An appeal against the magistrate’s order was filed before the district court. However, the district judge dismissed the appeal on September 2, following which the authorities demolished the mosque in the early hours of September 5 amid tight security.