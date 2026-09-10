'Completely freed': Mayawati expels nephew Akash Anand from BSP, hours after his father-in-law retires

LUCKNOW: The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), which appears to be fraught with internal conflicts, on Thursday saw another internal shake-up as party chief Mayawati “freed” her nephew Akash Anand from the party, divesting him of all responsibilities and party membership.

BSP chief Mayawati on Thursday took to X and, in a long post, said that Akash should be “completely freed” from the BSP.

Anand had earlier been divested of his responsibility as BSP’s national coordinator at a national executive meeting in Lucknow on September 3. Mayawati had then said Anand needed to gain greater “political maturity” and that she would not entrust him with major organisational responsibilities for the time being.

Thursday's development came a day after Mayawati asked former Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Siddharth, who is also Akash’s father-in-law, to retire from politics, linking it to his son-in-law’s future.

Following her ultimatum, Siddharth announced his retirement on Thursday morning through an emotional post on X, saying Mayawati’s command was more important to him than his family and political relationships.