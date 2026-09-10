Mayawati 'frees' nephew Akash Anand from BSP hours after his father-in-law Ashok Siddharth quits politics

BSP chief Mayawati on Thursday said her nephew Akash Anand had been “completely freed” from the party, shortly after his father-in-law and former Rajya Sabha member Ashok Siddharth announced his retirement from political and social life.

Mayawati’s announcement came a day after she had linked Anand’s political future in the BSP to Siddharth’s retirement, saying the party would consider restoring Anand’s responsibilities if his father-in-law gave up his political ambitions.

However, after Siddharth announced his retirement on Thursday, Mayawati said Anand’s personal and family interests appeared to outweigh his political career and the interests of the BSP.

She questioned whether Anand could effectively work for the party while remaining “double-minded”.

Mayawati also said Anand’s failure to repost her earlier post on X showed that he was more attached to family ties than to the BSP and its movement.

“Therefore, the people in the party feel that just as he was relieved of all the important responsibilities of the post of national coordinator on September 3, 2026, he should now also be completely freed from the party from today. Therefore, if Akash Anand wants to remain independent in the party, he is free to do so; that is, he has now been completely freed from the party,” Mayawati posted on X.