IndiGo pilot refuses to operate Varanasi-Mumbai flight citing ill health, alternative crew arranged

LUCKNOW: The pilot of IndiGo flight 6E 6544, bound for Mumbai, refused to operate the aircraft at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Varanasi on Thursday. The pilot cited ill health, leaving the passengers high and dry.

As per informed sources, while IndiGo called it an operational glitch, the pilot of the flight had informed the Ahmedabad office that he was unable to take the flight.

The upset passengers were informed that the pilot would not operate the aircraft even before boarding for the flight commenced. Following this, the passengers created a commotion in the terminal building and accused the airline management of not providing accurate information.

The passengers had completed security checks and were waiting for boarding in the security hold area. According to sources, the pilot's scheduled duty hours had also been completed, consequent to which IndiGo began arranging an alternative crew.

The passengers alleged that they were not given accurate information in time. With no clear information about the flight, the passengers began creating a commotion in the airport's terminal building. The passengers alleged that the flight was cancelled just when they were supposed to depart, and that no clarity had been provided about the situation yet.