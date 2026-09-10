IndiGo pilot refuses to operate Varanasi-Mumbai flight citing ill health, alternative crew arranged

LUCKNOW: The pilot of IndiGo flight 6E 6544, bound for Mumbai, refused to operate the aircraft at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Varanasi on Thursday. The pilot cited ill health, leaving the passengers high and dry.
As per informed sources, while IndiGo called it an operational glitch, the pilot of the flight had informed the Ahmedabad office that he was unable to take the flight.
The upset passengers were informed that the pilot would not operate the aircraft even before boarding for the flight commenced. Following this, the passengers created a commotion in the terminal building and accused the airline management of not providing accurate information.
The passengers had completed security checks and were waiting for boarding in the security hold area. According to sources, the pilot's scheduled duty hours had also been completed, consequent to which IndiGo began arranging an alternative crew.
The passengers alleged that they were not given accurate information in time. With no clear information about the flight, the passengers began creating a commotion in the airport's terminal building. The passengers alleged that the flight was cancelled just when they were supposed to depart, and that no clarity had been provided about the situation yet.
The sources also claimed that following the protests from the passengers, IndiGo management arranged an alternative pilot to take the flight.
The airport sources claimed that IndiGo management called an additional pilot from an Ahmedabad flight, which landed in Varanasi at 1:30 pm.
The pilot from Ahmedabad took the Mumbai flight at 2:21 pm, which was scheduled to take off at 10:45 am, and it landed in Mumbai at 4:23 pm, at a delay of around 3-3.5 hours.
The Varanasi airport sources claimed that the crew of the flight 6E 6544 was the same; only the pilot was arranged by IndiGo. However, IndiGo did not issue any statement over the issue till filing of this report.