Lucknow Diary: City tops clean air survey, wins Rs 1.5 crore award

New political debut in Chaudhary family?

At the RLD’s Swabhiman Rally in Saharanpur, Charu Chaudhary, wife of party chief Jayant Chaudhary, grabbed attention with a sharp response to SP chief Akhilesh Yadav’s recent “chavanni” jibe at her husband. “No one has the right to insult you. Such remarks reflect a person’s mindset,” Charu said, adding that in a democracy, people decide who comes to power. Her speech has sparked speculation in political circles that Jayant could field her in the 2027 UP assembly elections. If that happens, Charu would become the second woman from the Chaudhary family to enter electoral politics after Jayant’s grandmother, Gayatri Devi.