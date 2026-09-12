Kanpur engineer detained in Moscow returns home, wife trashes allegations

LUCKNOW: Indian engineer Chandan Gupta, 40, who was detained in Moscow, returned to Kanpur with his family on Thursday night. Gupta had been working as a deputy general manager in a Noida-based firm. He had gone to Russia with wife Sneha and their child on a work visa.

Sneha had previously alleged that Russian police arrested Chandan without justification and were forcibly attempting to conscript him into the military. After returning home,

Sneha released a video contesting the allegations of drunken misconduct against husband Chandan in Moscow.

She rejected the allegations that her husband had consumed alcohol, broken a car window or indulged in vandalism. She challenged anyone with video or photographic evidence of the alleged acts to share it with her. Sneha also accused the Indian embassy in Russia of failing to provide adequate help to the family in distress after his detention.

She pointed out that Moscow had CCTV cameras across the city and that any alleged misconduct by Chandan should have been captured on camera. She questioned how the embassy could claim that Chandan had consumed alcohol and broken glass without speaking to the couple.

Sneha said Moscow police detained Gupta for 48 hours without properly verifying his documents. She said Gupta was in Russia on a work visa but was detained on the mistaken assumption that he was travelling on a tourist visa.