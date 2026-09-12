No posts for nephews, Gen Z to get up to 50% tickets, says Mayawati

LUCKNOW: Taking a resolute and major decision related to her party, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati said she stopped the entry of her two nephews, Akash and Ishan, into the party organisation, saying they would not be given political posts in the party ever.
“Even their children will also not be given any posts in the future. If my brother Anand Kumar needs a party member to assist him, he can seek help from his only daughter, Deepika Anand,” said the BSP chief in a long X post on Saturday.
Deepika Anand, the niece of Mayawati, is currently pursuing a course in law. She may be given responsibility in the party in the future based on her honesty, commitment and ability. Mayawati reiterated that, like party founder president Kanshi Ram, she would also remain firmly opposed to dynastic politics.
Mayawati also made it clear that if Deepika Anand were not willing to take on this responsibility, Anand Kumar may, with the party's consensus, assign it to another missionary worker from the Dalit community. However, this responsibility would not be given to his sons or, subsequently, to their descendants.
Through this decision, Mayawati has made her position on dynastic politics in the BSP clearer than before.
To offset the potential damage caused by Akash Anand's expulsion, Mayawati said that up to 50 per cent of tickets would be given to Gen Z in the 2027 Assembly elections. She added that priority would be given to hard-working, young and capable candidates from all sections of society in the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab.
In her statement, Mayawati said that, like Manyavar Kanshi Ramji, she was opposed to dynastic politics. She said that if she were not a woman, she would not have kept any of her siblings with her for assistance in party work.
She said that, as a woman, she had to keep her youngest brother, Anand Kumar, with her to avoid security and other difficulties and to work in the party with dignity. However, despite the circumstances now arising over her family members, she would not get swayed by any such attachment and would not allow any harm to the party image.
Linking herself to Kanshi Ram's political legacy, Mayawati said that just as Kanshi Ram stayed away from dynastic politics, she too remained committed to this principle. She said that a person could be given an opportunity in the BSP on the basis of their merit, but other members of that person's family would not be given political benefits under its cover.
According to her, the aim is to keep the BSP free from dynastic politics and connect as many people as possible from all sections of society with the movement for social change and economic liberation.
Along with increasing youth participation in the party organisation, Mayawati indicated that young faces would also be given priority in the Assembly elections. Particular emphasis would be placed on putting the needs of Gen-Z and Gen-Alpha at the centre of politics.
Referring to the tenures of BSP governments, she said work had been carried out on roads, electricity, water, education, healthcare, government jobs, employment, schools, hospitals, urban and rural development, as well as the needs of young people.
Mayawati also referred to the 2012 Assembly elections. She said that because of the alleged casteist attitude of opposition parties, the BSP could not form the government for a fifth time in 2012. According to her, people from all sections of society still regretted this.
Attacking the current political situation, she said that after the BSP government, the state had failed to establish the "rule of law through law", and people's lives were filled with difficulties. Questioning the government's claims of development, she also said that merely beating the official drum did not fill people's stomachs.
However, issuing a caution to the party cadre, Mayawati asked them to remain alert to the alleged propaganda being spread by her political rivals, organisations, and the media and social media. She alleged that tactics such as conciliation, inducement, punishment and division could be used to prevent the BSP from forming the government in Uttar Pradesh.
She appealed to party workers to remain fully committed to the Ambedkarite mission with their body, mind and resources.
The BSP chief also rejected discussions on social media about the return of leaders expelled from the party. She said that over the past few days, propaganda was being spread over the issue of expulsion of leaders from the party for indiscipline and anti-party activities and that they would be taken back.
Calling it false propaganda, Mayawati said that such people would not be taken back into the BSP.