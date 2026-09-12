No posts for nephews, Gen Z to get up to 50% tickets, says Mayawati

LUCKNOW: Taking a resolute and major decision related to her party, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati said she stopped the entry of her two nephews, Akash and Ishan, into the party organisation, saying they would not be given political posts in the party ever.

“Even their children will also not be given any posts in the future. If my brother Anand Kumar needs a party member to assist him, he can seek help from his only daughter, Deepika Anand,” said the BSP chief in a long X post on Saturday.

Deepika Anand, the niece of Mayawati, is currently pursuing a course in law. She may be given responsibility in the party in the future based on her honesty, commitment and ability. Mayawati reiterated that, like party founder president Kanshi Ram, she would also remain firmly opposed to dynastic politics.

Mayawati also made it clear that if Deepika Anand were not willing to take on this responsibility, Anand Kumar may, with the party's consensus, assign it to another missionary worker from the Dalit community. However, this responsibility would not be given to his sons or, subsequently, to their descendants.

Through this decision, Mayawati has made her position on dynastic politics in the BSP clearer than before.

To offset the potential damage caused by Akash Anand's expulsion, Mayawati said that up to 50 per cent of tickets would be given to Gen Z in the 2027 Assembly elections. She added that priority would be given to hard-working, young and capable candidates from all sections of society in the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab.