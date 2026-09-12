Uttar Pradesh: 12 children rescued from suspected traffickers in Gonda

Twelve children were rescued from suspected traffickers who were allegedly taking them to Haryana to work at a rice mill, Railway Protection Force (RPF) Inspector Aniruddh Rai said on Saturday.

Rai said the authorities received information that the children were being taken on a train travelling from Bihar towards Haryana. Acting on the tip-off, a joint operation was conducted by the Crime Intelligence Bureau (CIB) and the RPF post, following which the children were rescued and handed over to Childline.

Speaking to ANI, Rai said, “Information was received that on a train travelling from Bihar towards Haryana, traffickers were taking 12 children along to work in a rice mill. Acting on this tip-off, a joint operation was conducted by the CIB and the RPF post. Twelve children were rescued and handed over to Childline.”

A case has been registered at the Government Railway Police (GRP) station against two suspected traffickers, Rai said.

He added that the full details would emerge during the investigation. Preliminary information suggested that the children had been lured under false pretences, with some allegedly being paid advance money before being taken for child labour.