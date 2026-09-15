Pregnant woman dies after alleged police kick during bid to arrest husband in UP's Firozabad; newborn critical

A 28-year-old pregnant woman died after police personnel allegedly kicked her while they arrived to arrest her husband, a theft suspect, in Shikohabad area of Uttar Pradesh’s Firozabad. Six personnel, including two sub-inspectors, were suspended following the incident, a police official said.

According to the family, Sub-Inspector Dharmpal Singh arrived at Gaurav’s home in Labhaua village with a police team around 11.45 pm on Sunday to arrest him in connection with a theft case.

The family alleged that when Gaurav’s pregnant wife Anjali pleaded with the police not to take her husband away, Singh kicked her in the abdomen, causing her to fall.

After the police took Gaurav, 32, away, Anjali’s condition deteriorated and she was admitted to a hospital in Shikohabad, where she gave birth to a boy on Monday morning, the family said.

Her condition worsened after the delivery and she was taken to a private hospital in Firozabad, where doctors declared her dead, according to the family.

The family said police released Gaurav after learning about Anjali’s death.

Following her death, villagers created a ruckus at the police station and questioned the police action, they said.