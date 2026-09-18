Focus first on ensuring chairs, toilets in schools: BSP Chief Mayawati on UP govt’s ‘smart schools’ initiative

BSP chief Mayawati on Friday welcomed the Uttar Pradesh government’s decision to develop 14,429 primary schools as “smart schools”, but said basic infrastructure such as chairs, benches and toilets must be ensured before introducing “smart education”.

The Bahujan Samaj Party chief was reacting to the state Cabinet’s decision on Tuesday to approve a proposal to develop 14,429 primary schools under the Basic Education Council as smart schools. The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

In a post on X in Hindi, Mayawati described the plan to convert nearly 14,500 schools at a cost of around Rs 300 crore as a “positive step”. However, she said the government must first ensure basic facilities, including proper school buildings, benches, chairs, books, toilets, playgrounds and cleanliness.