Akhilesh warns SP workers of possible fresh voter roll review before UP polls, urges vigilance

Taking a swipe at the BJP over a recent meeting between Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on measures to curb air pollution, the SP chief said the ruling party should first worry about its own political condition.

"I heard there was a meeting regarding the environment to keep the air around Delhi clean. When the BJP is in such a poor state ('jab BJP ke khud ki hawa kharaab hai'), they hold a meeting to discuss how to purify the air?" he said.

Yadav accused the BJP of using government schemes to benefit itself and alleged that the party had amassed wealth during its decade in power.

Referring to demonetisation, he said the move had been presented as a measure to eliminate corruption, control inflation and curb terrorism, but claimed corruption had instead increased.

"There has never been as much loot and corruption under any other government as it is under the BJP government. And now, in the final phase of the party being in power, they have started amassing wealth, trying to rake in whatever they can before they leave office," Yadav said.

He also accused the BJP of spending thousands of crores over the past decade on negative publicity against political opponents.

Yadav further criticised the government over unemployment, investment claims and the blending of ethanol with petrol, alleging that the latter affected vehicle mileage.

"There are no jobs, and investments exist only on paper. They are presenting false figures," he said.

Mocking government advertisements on employment, Yadav said he had seen one so extensive that it appeared, "if you do the math", there was no one left unemployed in Uttar Pradesh.

The SP chief also referred to the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) recent visit to a library in Noida, claiming that it had neither books nor windows and lacked benches.

"It is just a library in name only. You won't find a library anywhere in the entire state without books. What do you expect from the chief minister?" he said.

The CJP had on Tuesday inspected a government primary school in Noida as part of its "School Thik Karo" campaign and highlighted alleged problems with toilet maintenance and other facilities. The district administration subsequently denied that schools had been closed following the inspection.