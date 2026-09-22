Adityanath likens SP to Babur, says both 'irritated' by mention of Lord Ram

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday likened the Samajwadi Party (SP) to Mughal emperor Babur, saying both were "irritated" by the mention of Lord Ram.

Addressing a conference of BJP's 'Shakti Kendra' convenors from the party's western region, attended by BJP national president Nitin Nabin, Adityanath accused the SP of creating hurdles in religious events.

"The SP gets as irritated at the mere mention of the name of Lord Ram as Babur did... Only the devotees of 'Bajrang' (Lord Hanuman) can give a befitting reply to Babur's followers and that is precisely why we have come here to call upon all of you," he said.

Adityanath also accused the SP, BSP and Congress of promoting dynastic politics and casteism, alleging that power had become a means for these parties to serve their vested interests.

He further alleged that attempts were being made to denigrate India's Sanatan tradition.

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, however, a "New India" was working to shed the "mindset of servitude" and take pride in its heritage, he said.

He cited the construction of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham and the Ram temple at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya, as well as the ongoing redevelopment of Mathura and Vrindavan, as examples of this change.

(With inputs from PTI)