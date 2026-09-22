Doctors cannot evade mandatory govt service bond after subsidised PG education: Allahabad HC

LUCKNOW: The Allahabad High Court has held that doctors who pursue postgraduate medical education at government institutions at subsidised rates cannot evade the mandatory government service bond attached to their admission.

A bench of Justice Shekhar B Saraf and Justice Abdhesh Kumar Chaudhary in Lucknow on Monday said the requirement of two years of compulsory government service was intended to ensure the availability of doctors in government hospitals and protect patients' right to life.

The court said a mere administrative delay in providing a posting would not, by itself, extinguish the bond obligation.

The bench made the observation while hearing a petition filed by Dr Aparupa Sen Gupta, who had completed MD (Transfusion Medicine) from SGPGI, Lucknow.