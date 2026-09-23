Man shoots wife, two priests during ritual in UP's Azamgarh; killed in police encounter after 7-hour siege

A man who shot dead his wife and two priests in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh has been killed in a police encounter early Wednesday.

The man Arvind Singh (40) was critically injured during the exchange of fire. He was rushed to the district hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. His son Shaurya also died of injuries. Two girl children aged 10 and 11 months were rescued unharmed, reports said.

Arvind Singh, who was allegedly 'mentally disturbed' and exhibited aggressive behaviour, returned home around 6 pm on Tuesday and found his wife Babita Singh (32) engaged in a religious ritual with two priests -- Mahendra Pathak (60) and Akhilesh Mishra (50). A verbal altercation reportedly ensued. In a fit of rage, Arvind pulled out his licensed firearm and allegedly shot his wife first followed by the two priests. He then took his two children and his sister-in-law's child, and locked himself with them in a room.

According to ADG Varanasi Zone Naveen Arora, the situation escalated after the accused opened fire from inside the premises, forcing the police team to enter as a last resort.

The ADG further said that the accused had refused to come out and opened fire on officials too. "Even after a seven-hour siege, the accused refused to come out and kept insisting we wait until morning...Finally, when he (accused Arvind) opened fire from within, the SSP and three or four members of the SOG team were compelled to break down the door and enter as a last resort. We used stun grenades and tear gas; as the team members, including the SSP, entered, they came under fire and were forced to return fire," the ADG told reporters.

According to Azamgarh Senior Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar, the accused had "displayed aggressive behaviour towards family members."