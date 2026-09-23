Man shoots wife, two priests during ritual in UP's Azamgarh; killed in police encounter after 7-hour siege

A man who shot dead his wife and two priests in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh has been killed in a police encounter early Wednesday.
The man Arvind Singh (40) was critically injured during the exchange of fire. He was rushed to the district hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. His son Shaurya also died of injuries. Two girl children aged 10 and 11 months were rescued unharmed, reports said.
Arvind Singh, who was allegedly 'mentally disturbed' and exhibited aggressive behaviour, returned home around 6 pm on Tuesday and found his wife Babita Singh (32) engaged in a religious ritual with two priests -- Mahendra Pathak (60) and Akhilesh Mishra (50). A verbal altercation reportedly ensued. In a fit of rage, Arvind pulled out his licensed firearm and allegedly shot his wife first followed by the two priests. He then took his two children and his sister-in-law's child, and locked himself with them in a room.
According to ADG Varanasi Zone Naveen Arora, the situation escalated after the accused opened fire from inside the premises, forcing the police team to enter as a last resort.
The ADG further said that the accused had refused to come out and opened fire on officials too. "Even after a seven-hour siege, the accused refused to come out and kept insisting we wait until morning...Finally, when he (accused Arvind) opened fire from within, the SSP and three or four members of the SOG team were compelled to break down the door and enter as a last resort. We used stun grenades and tear gas; as the team members, including the SSP, entered, they came under fire and were forced to return fire," the ADG told reporters.
According to Azamgarh Senior Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar, the accused had "displayed aggressive behaviour towards family members."
Speaking about the incident, the SSP said the man's mother and wife had previously complained about his conduct.
The SSP said, "After speaking with villagers, the accused's family members, and an individual who survived the shooting unharmed, the investigation so far has revealed that the man involved, Arvind, was mentally disturbed and exhibited aggressive behaviour. His mother and wife had frequently complained about him assaulting family members and engaging in such conduct. Distressed by this situation, his mother and wife had organized a religious ritual. They suspected he was under the influence of an evil spirit and arranged the ceremony in the hope of dispelling it.”
He further said, “The accused had been consistently objecting to this and was angry with his family about it. When his wife pointed out that he was insulting the priest conducting the ritual, he became enraged and shot his wife and two other people. All three of them have died. The accused has locked himself in a room along with his children. Our police team is employing tact and dialogue in an effort to safely rescue the children and bring them out unharmed"
A local resident, describing the sequence of events, said five priests had arrived at the house for the ritual. According to the local, the accused questioned the purpose of the ritual before an argument broke out, following which he allegedly opened fire.
The local said, "It is a very tragic incident. A puja was being held at the house, and five pandits had arrived. He (the accused) came and asked the priests, "What is this puja for?" His family tried to reason with him, but he picked a fight with everyone. He (the accused) shot his wife.Two or three of them tried to flee; two (priests) were shot who died, while three managed to save their lives and escape."
(With inputs from ANI)