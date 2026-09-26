'Chanda chori, aastha dhokha': Congress demands SC-supervised probe into Ram temple donation theft

The Congress on Saturday questioned the investigation by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) into the alleged theft of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, saying only an impartial and transparent probe under the supervision of the Supreme Court could establish the truth.
Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh also questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence on the matter, alleging that it raised questions about whether those accused of the theft "enjoy his protection".
In a post on X titled "Chanda chori, aastha dhokha", Ramesh said the Congress had maintained from the beginning that people had "no faith" in the government-appointed SIT probing the alleged theft of offerings at the temple.
He said details emerging from the chargesheet had raised questions about the investigation and alleged attempts at a "cover-up".
Ramesh cited the chargesheet to question the delay between the alleged recovery of Rs 2.25 lakh from a bathroom on June 4 and the registration of an FIR on June 25. He said a video of the recovery had been sent to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai on June 4 and that he was shown CCTV footage the following day.
"When the CCTV footage, the recovery and the identification of suspicious employees had already come to light, why was there such a delay in initiating criminal action?" Ramesh asked, questioning who could have been protected or what could have been concealed during the 21-day gap.
The SIT's report submitted to the Supreme Court said CCTV footage and other digital data had revealed 105 instances of unauthorised currency removal or concealment from the temple's counting room. It identified eight accused and also referred to unexplained deposits and assets linked to them.
Ramesh questioned why Champat Rai, Anil Mishra and Gopal Rao had not been named as accused despite their roles in overseeing the temple's administration, and why they had been treated as witnesses.
"Can the full truth of the offering theft come out without investigating the role of those responsible for overseeing and managing the system?" he asked.
He further claimed that the investigation involved scrutiny of thousands of digital messages as well as bank accounts and properties, but questioned why its scope was ultimately limited to eight accused.
"Did the SIT establish accountability for the entire system or did it confine the matter to just the minor players?" Ramesh asked.
He also questioned whether the alleged chain of responsibility extended to the "top leadership of the BJP-RSS".
Ramesh said the matter could not be considered closed until responsibility for the alleged theft of offerings made in the name of Lord Ram was established.
"This is a serious matter connected to the faith of Ram devotees. Its impartial and transparent investigation should take place under the supervision of the Supreme Court," he said.
He also asked Modi to break his silence on the issue, adding that otherwise, according to his allegation, it would imply that the accused had the prime minister's protection.
The SIT has since filed a chargesheet against all eight arrested accused in a local court. The approximately 74,000-page chargesheet contains supporting documents, annexures, exhibits and other evidence, according to police.
(With inputs from PTI)