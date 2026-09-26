'Chanda chori, aastha dhokha': Congress demands SC-supervised probe into Ram temple donation theft

The Congress on Saturday questioned the investigation by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) into the alleged theft of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, saying only an impartial and transparent probe under the supervision of the Supreme Court could establish the truth.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh also questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence on the matter, alleging that it raised questions about whether those accused of the theft "enjoy his protection".

In a post on X titled "Chanda chori, aastha dhokha", Ramesh said the Congress had maintained from the beginning that people had "no faith" in the government-appointed SIT probing the alleged theft of offerings at the temple.

He said details emerging from the chargesheet had raised questions about the investigation and alleged attempts at a "cover-up".

Ramesh cited the chargesheet to question the delay between the alleged recovery of Rs 2.25 lakh from a bathroom on June 4 and the registration of an FIR on June 25. He said a video of the recovery had been sent to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai on June 4 and that he was shown CCTV footage the following day.

"When the CCTV footage, the recovery and the identification of suspicious employees had already come to light, why was there such a delay in initiating criminal action?" Ramesh asked, questioning who could have been protected or what could have been concealed during the 21-day gap.

The SIT's report submitted to the Supreme Court said CCTV footage and other digital data had revealed 105 instances of unauthorised currency removal or concealment from the temple's counting room. It identified eight accused and also referred to unexplained deposits and assets linked to them.