Heavy rain disrupts normal life in UP; 10 killed, 17 injured, 63 districts receive excess rainfall

Normal life was affected across Uttar Pradesh as heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong winds lashed several parts of the state, leaving 10 people dead and 17 injured in rain-related incidents, damaging 117 houses and disrupting traffic and power supply, officials said.

As many as 63 districts recorded above-normal rainfall, with several areas facing the possibility of flash floods. The state received 19 times its normal rainfall in the past 24 hours, according to officials.

Five people were killed in separate incidents of mud-wall collapse, while five others died and 14 were injured after trees were uprooted amid strong winds and heavy rain.

Casualties were reported from Lakhimpur Kheri, Amethi, Barabanki and Gorakhpur.

Gorakhpur reported the highest number of casualties, with four people killed and 14 injured in incidents involving uprooted trees.

In Gajarhiya Tola of Lakshmipur II village in Campierganj, an old sal tree fell on a hut around 4 pm, killing Subhash, 55, Gyanmati Devi, 45, and Kishan Prajapati, 13. Two others, Rammilan and Sirjavati, sustained serious injuries. Several villagers had taken shelter inside the hut when the tree fell during the storm.

In another incident in Gagaha, a mahua tree fell on Bhim Kumar Vishwakarma near Siyar Mod, killing him on the spot.

Four people were injured after an around 80-year-old pakad tree fell on a house in Jatepur Dakshini locality. The tree also damaged electricity poles and disrupted power supply.

In Kannauj, 20 kutcha houses were damaged due to incessant rain, while three members of a family were injured after the wall of a mud house collapsed in Chaina village in Lucknow.

Lucknow recorded 125.8 mm of rainfall in the 21 hours ending Saturday morning. Banda received 227.6 mm, Fatehgarh 224 mm, Nanpara in Bahraich 217 mm, Hardoi 214 mm, Kayamganj in Farrukhabad 210 mm, Hamirpur 210 mm and Kannauj 204 mm in the 24 hours ending 8.30 am.

Farrukhabad received 200 times its normal rainfall, while Kanpur Nagar recorded 160 times and Kannauj, Kanpur Dehat and Hardoi 130 times their normal rainfall.