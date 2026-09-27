Heavy rain disrupts normal life in UP; 10 killed, 17 injured, 63 districts receive excess rainfall

Normal life was affected across Uttar Pradesh as heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong winds lashed several parts of the state, leaving 10 people dead and 17 injured in rain-related incidents, damaging 117 houses and disrupting traffic and power supply, officials said.
As many as 63 districts recorded above-normal rainfall, with several areas facing the possibility of flash floods. The state received 19 times its normal rainfall in the past 24 hours, according to officials.
Five people were killed in separate incidents of mud-wall collapse, while five others died and 14 were injured after trees were uprooted amid strong winds and heavy rain.
Casualties were reported from Lakhimpur Kheri, Amethi, Barabanki and Gorakhpur.
Gorakhpur reported the highest number of casualties, with four people killed and 14 injured in incidents involving uprooted trees.
In Gajarhiya Tola of Lakshmipur II village in Campierganj, an old sal tree fell on a hut around 4 pm, killing Subhash, 55, Gyanmati Devi, 45, and Kishan Prajapati, 13. Two others, Rammilan and Sirjavati, sustained serious injuries. Several villagers had taken shelter inside the hut when the tree fell during the storm.
In another incident in Gagaha, a mahua tree fell on Bhim Kumar Vishwakarma near Siyar Mod, killing him on the spot.
Four people were injured after an around 80-year-old pakad tree fell on a house in Jatepur Dakshini locality. The tree also damaged electricity poles and disrupted power supply.
In Kannauj, 20 kutcha houses were damaged due to incessant rain, while three members of a family were injured after the wall of a mud house collapsed in Chaina village in Lucknow.
Lucknow recorded 125.8 mm of rainfall in the 21 hours ending Saturday morning. Banda received 227.6 mm, Fatehgarh 224 mm, Nanpara in Bahraich 217 mm, Hardoi 214 mm, Kayamganj in Farrukhabad 210 mm, Hamirpur 210 mm and Kannauj 204 mm in the 24 hours ending 8.30 am.
Farrukhabad received 200 times its normal rainfall, while Kanpur Nagar recorded 160 times and Kannauj, Kanpur Dehat and Hardoi 130 times their normal rainfall.
The heavy rain caused waterlogging and traffic disruptions in several areas, while residents of low-lying localities faced difficulties as showers continued through the night.
"Several roads were waterlogged in the morning. Movement became difficult in many places," a local resident, Praveen Singh, said.
Strong winds accompanying the rain also added to the disruption, with people taking shelter at several places.
In Ayodhya, rain and strong winds affected movement around Ram Path, the Ram temple, Hanumangarhi, Kanak Bhawan and the Saryu area.
"The rain did not stop people from visiting the temple, but walking around became difficult because of the water and strong wind," said Ramesh Sahu, a devotee.
Farmers in several rural areas also reported damage to standing crops.
"If the rain and wind continue, more crops could fall, and the losses will increase," said Pramod Kumar, a farmer in Hardoi.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at several places in eastern Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, with rain and thundershowers likely at several places on Sunday.
A depression over northeast Madhya Pradesh and adjoining north Chhattisgarh was moving north-northwestwards towards southeast Uttar Pradesh. At 5.30 am on Saturday, it was centred around 230 km south of Prayagraj.
The system was expected to remain a depression until Saturday evening before weakening into a well-marked low-pressure area over the following 12 hours, the IMD said.
The weather office warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall across several parts of the state, with isolated extremely heavy rainfall possible in the central Terai region. Some watersheds in central and Terai Uttar Pradesh faced a light to moderate risk of flash floods over the next 24 hours.
The state government has put district administrations on alert and directed officials to monitor vulnerable areas. Schools have been ordered to remain closed in districts under red alert and facing the possibility of flash floods.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed district magistrates in affected areas to remain vigilant and visit vulnerable locations. Relief and rescue agencies have been asked to remain prepared, while officials have been instructed to shift vulnerable families to safer locations wherever necessary.
Districts identified as vulnerable to sudden flooding include Azamgarh, Ballia, Ghazipur, Gorakhpur, Basti, Sultanpur, Ayodhya, Gonda, Hardoi, Lucknow, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Barabanki, Amethi, Kaushambi and Chitrakoot.
In view of heavy rainfall in Nepal, special vigilance has also been ordered in districts bordering the neighbouring country amid the possibility of rising river levels.
Fire services, the Provincial Armed Constabulary, civil defence personnel, home guards and Aapda Mitras have been asked to remain available for rescue operations.
The Relief Commissioner said weather conditions were expected to normalise after about 36 hours and urged people requiring emergency assistance to contact the relief helpline 1070.
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav shared a video on X showing waterlogging on the Ganga Expressway and suggested that it be renamed the "Ganga Express Waterway".
"Rivers of BJP corruption are flowing on the Ganga Expressway.
A golden opportunity for those who change names, give it a new name: Ganga Express Waterway.
Utterly condemnable!" he wrote.
(With inputs from PTI)