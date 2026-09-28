BJP weighs Smriti Irani, Harish Dwivedi, Varun Gandhi for UP Rajya Sabha seats

LUCKNOW: With Rajya Sabha elections for 10 seats in Uttar Pradesh scheduled for October 16, the BJP is expected to win eight seats, while the Samajwadi Party is likely to secure two. The ruling party is expected to announce its candidates in the first week of October.

According to party insiders, former Union minister Smriti Irani and former Basti MP Harish Dwivedi, who recently secured key positions in the BJP's national organisation, are almost certain to enter the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh. Former Pilibhit MP Varun Gandhi is also among the names being discussed as a possible BJP nominee.

The elections have been necessitated by the completion of the terms of nine sitting members, which are due to expire on November 25, while one seat, held by BJP's Dinesh Sharma, fell vacant earlier following his resignation after being appointed Lieutenant Governor of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The nine members whose terms are ending include BJP leaders Arun Singh, Geeta Shakya (also known as Chandraprabha), Neeraj Shekhar, Brij Lal, BL Verma, Seema Dwivedi and Hardeep Singh Puri, as well as Samajwadi Party's Ram Gopal Yadav and BSP's Ramji Gautam.