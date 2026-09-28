Mayawati calls for return to ballot papers, says EVMs eroding trust in polls

BSP chief Mayawati on Monday called for an immediate return to ballot paper voting, saying doubts surrounding electronic voting machines (EVMs) were eroding public faith in free and fair elections.

Mayawati said the Constitution entrusted the Election Commission with conducting elections, while Parliament had laid down laws and rules to ensure that the electoral process remained fair.

"Every person should have the right to cast his vote according to his own choice, and the vote cast by him should go to the person in whose favour he has voted and should be counted in the counting process," the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister told select media here.

Her remarks came amid an ongoing political row over the functioning of the Election Commission and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

(With inputs from PTI)