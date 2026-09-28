RSS steps up role in BJP's Uttar Pradesh poll strategy, assesses MLAs and ticket aspirants

LUCKNOW: With the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections due early next year, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological parent of the ruling BJP, has stepped up preparations for the electoral battle.

According to sources, Sangh functionaries and cadres of affiliated organisations are working on two fronts: gathering feedback on the performance and public standing of sitting BJP MLAs and prospective candidates, and building an electoral campaign on the ground.

The RSS's involvement in the candidate-selection exercise could have a bearing on the prospects of sitting MLAs and ticket aspirants, with sources claiming that a negative assessment from the organisation could affect their chances of securing a BJP ticket.

Sources said the RSS and BJP have stepped up coordination to formulate a strategy for the upcoming elections. BJP national general secretary (organisation) BL Santosh, national general secretary Vinod Tawde and RSS joint general secretary Arun Kumar recently met in Delhi to discuss the preparations.

Santosh and Tawde subsequently visited Lucknow, where they held meetings with RSS functionaries and sought assessments of the ground situation, including the performance of the government, the BJP organisation and its MLAs.

According to sources, the RSS is preparing constituency-wise reports covering local political equations, the image of sitting MLAs, potential ticket aspirants, local issues and social and caste dynamics. The reports are also assessing the BJP's support base vis-à-vis the Samajwadi Party and changes in social equations, including issues associated with the younger generation.