UP school headmaster, wife hacked to death on private school campus in Sultanpur

A government school headmaster and his wife, who was the principal of a private school they owned, were allegedly hacked to death with an axe and a spade on the school premises in Sultanpur district, police said on Tuesday.

The bodies of Mukesh Singh (45) and his wife Vinita (42) were found at their school in Kumbhi Dadiya village under the Kadipur Kotwali police station area. The couple lived on the campus.

Superintendent of Police Vineet Jaiswal said it was not immediately clear whether the murders took place on Monday night or Tuesday morning.

The incident came to light on Tuesday morning when school employees arrived and found the couple lying in pools of blood, he said.

According to the preliminary investigation, Vinita was attacked with an axe, spade and possibly other weapons inside a room at the school. Mukesh's body was found around 150 metres away. An axe, spade and knife were recovered from the spot, police said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, while police are questioning people and investigating the circumstances surrounding the killings.

Kadipur Circle Officer Vinay Gautam and other police personnel reached the spot and began the investigation.

Mukesh had established the private school in Kumbhi Dadiya village in 2002 and had been living on the premises with his wife.

The couple is survived by their 20-year-old son Abhyuday, who is studying at a university in Delhi.

(With inputs from PTI)