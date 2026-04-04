ECI suspends four police officers following TMC-BJP clash during Amit Shah’s visit to Bhabanipur

KOLKATA: ECI suspended one deputy commissioner (DC) and three other officers, including one officer-in-charge (OC), and an additional OC, of Kolkata Police, following clashes between Trinamool Congress and BJP during the Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to south Kolkata’s Bhabanipur.

Bhabanipur is a high-profile assembly constituency, where the Chief Minister and ruling party supremo Mamata Banerjee, and Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of the Opposition and BJP MLA, are contesting against each other.

The ECI has also initiated disciplinary actions against the four officers, Siddhartha Dutta, DC II (south division), Priyankar Chakraborty, OC, Alipore, Chandi Charan, additional OC, Alipore and Sourabh Chatterjee, sergeant.

The Commission, in its letter written to the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (WBCEO) Manoj Agarwal today, directed the implementation of its order with immediate effect and sought a compliance report by 11 am on April 5.

It was prompted to take the drastic measures against the four officials after receiving recommendations from Agarwal on Thursday, the letter stated.

Ajay Nand, Commissioner of Police, Kolkata, on Friday issued show-cause notices to two DCs, Dutta and Manas Roy (Reserve Force), for alleged dereliction of duty during Shah’s visit on Thursday, when he accompanied Adhikari to file his nomination from the Bhabanipur constituency.

Police have also registered three FIRs in connection with Thursday’s disturbances.