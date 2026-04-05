Amid cancer surgery, Nafisa Ali 'prays for' TMC win in West Bengal

Actor Nafisa Ali Sodhi expressed support for the All India Trinamool Congress, saying she “prays for TMC to win.”

In a post on X, she said that the deletion of lakhs of Muslim voters by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was unacceptable and called for accountability from the Election Commission of India.

"Vote for Bengal. Sorry I can’t be involved to fight in Bengal. My third cancer surgery is tomorrow. I pray for TMC to win as the BJP deleting lakhs of Muslim votes is unacceptable. EC should be held accountable. I hold my head high & put Bengal in our tigresses' trust I believe in TMC," she wrote on a post on X.

Nafisa Ali Sodhi is a multifaceted Indian personality known for her work as an actress, politician, and social activist. She was crowned Miss India in 1976 and went on to become the second runner-up at the Miss International pageant.

She made a notable debut in the 1978 film Junoon. Over the decades, she has appeared in several acclaimed films, including Major Saab (1998), ​Life in a... Metro (2007), ​Guzaarish (2010), ​ and Uunchai (2022).

Ali has been active in Indian politics, having been associated with the Indian National Congress and the Trinamool Congress

West Bengal goes to the polls on April 23 and 29 to elect 294 members of the Legislative Assembly. The votes will be counted on May 4.

All India Trinamool Congress, led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is seeking a fourth consecutive term, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led by Suvendu Adhikari, has positioned itself as the primary challenger.