No CM face in Bengal polls, BJP to seek votes in Modi’s name: State chief Samik Bhattacharya

State BJP president Samik Bhattacharya has said that the BJP has not taken any decision on projecting a chief ministerial face for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections and will instead seek votes in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his “development agenda”.

In an interview with news agency PTI, Bhattacharya said the party does not distinguish between “organic” and “inorganic” leaders, adding that “whoever the people identify as fighters against the TMC's misrule can be the party's face after it wins the polls”.

Positioning the election as a direct contest with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the Trinamool Congress, he said the BJP would not announce a CM candidate and would instead rely on Modi’s leadership and governance plank.

“The BJP does not project anyone as the chief ministerial candidate. In Delhi and Haryana, who did the BJP project as the face? We did not. Yet we won. The same happened in Odisha. Whom did we project as the face? We did not fight those elections with any one face,” he said.

On whether Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari being fielded from both Nandigram and Bhabanipur signalled his projection as CM face, Bhattacharya said the decision would rest with the party’s central leadership.

“If, in the next few days, they decide to select someone and fight under that person, then that will be their decision. But at this moment, there is no such decision and I do not think there will be,” he said.