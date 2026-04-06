Babri-style mosque turns Murshidabad’s Bharatpur–Rejinagar–Beldanga into poll flashpoint in Bengal

Political reactions have been sharply divided. Leaders of the BJP say the project is accelerating polarisation in the region, with one party functionary, speaking to news agency PTI, described it as an example of “appeasement politics” influencing Hindu voter consolidation in nearby pockets.

The TMC, meanwhile, views Kabir’s move, especially after his association with AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, as an attempt to fragment its traditional minority support base in a region where it has maintained a strong electoral hold for over a decade.

“Humayun is trying to create an emotional issue before the polls, but people know who worked for development on the ground,” said a senior TMC leader from Murshidabad, speaking to PTI, adding that welfare delivery would ultimately outweigh identity politics.

Murshidabad, where Muslims form a significant majority, has long been a key pillar of the TMC’s electoral strength. The party’s dominance in minority-dominated seats in the 2021 elections remains a critical factor in its state-level strategy.

However, the AJUP–AIMIM alignment is seeking to position the Babri mosque narrative as a marker of political assertion, particularly among younger voters who are reportedly disillusioned with both the TMC and the Congress.

Rejinagar, the epicentre of the current mobilisation, has a complex political history. Kabir first won the seat in 2011 as a Congress candidate, later joined the TMC, lost a subsequent bypoll, and now returns as a challenger from his own party. The seat, with a substantial Muslim population, has repeatedly shifted political allegiance over the past decade.

Kabir has sought to frame the mosque project as a question of identity and representation. “This is about dignity and voice, not just a structure,” he told PTI, arguing that Muslims in Bengal are seeking independent political assertion.