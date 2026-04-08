Calcutta HC grants bail to Saradha scam accused Sudipta Sen, clears release after 13 years

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday granted bail to Saradha ponzi scam accused Sudipta Sen in the last two of the nearly 300 criminal cases against him, paving the way for his release after 13 years in jail.

A division bench granted relief in two cases linked to Barasat police station in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.

Sen has already secured bail in all other cases registered against him, including four filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The court directed that Sen be released upon furnishing a bond of Rs 5,000 with two sureties of like amount each, one of whom must be local.

Sen was arrested in April 2013 in Jammu and Kashmir after financial misappropriations to the tune of hundreds of crores of Rupees were unravelled.

(With inputs from PTI)